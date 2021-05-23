Pablo Sandoval maintains the chemistry with his embraces, it was Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Venezuelan of Braves from Atlanta, Pablo Sandoval has kept the chemistry in the dogout with his witty hugs. Yesterday it was the turn of Ronald Acuña Jr. after his home run in the MLB.

The Creole who adds his second season with Atlanta in the big tent, has been in charge of maintaining the spirit and good chemistry in the dogout of his organization in the Big leagues.

Pablo Sandoval has made the habit of giving him some hugs to each of the players who are his teammates after hitting a home run. She had previously been seen with Austin Riley, Freddie Freeman and now her countryman. Ronald Acuña Jr.

After the homerun of Acuna Jr. and become a leader in the MLB in said department, Sandoval was in charge of receiving him at the dogout of the Braves to give you their respective congratulations.

Here the video:

“El Panda” has been important in his role as a pinch hitter, since he has responded when his team needs him in the Big leagues, but beyond that, Pablo Sandoval has maintained good spirits with his colleagues in the Braves and their respective hugs.