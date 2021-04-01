Pablo Sandoval homered for the Atlanta Braves

The Venezuelan Pablo Sandoval of the Braves from Atlanta connected home run on the Opening Day of the 2021 season of the Big leagues (MLB).

A straight that stayed in the power zone of Pablo Sandoval, he did not forgive her to connect her first home run of the 2021 campaign of the MLB.

Sandoval, who arrived in the last harvest to the organization of the Braves, got off to a good start at Opening Day connecting home run and driving two lines for his team.

The 34-year-old Creole continues to show that there is still gasoline in the tank and with his offensive, he can help the Braves from Atlanta to fight to get into the World Series of the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Pablo Sandoval 111.5 mph home run szn pic.twitter.com/fdbttYqPoJ – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 1, 2021

Better known as “The Kung Fu Panda” he unleashed all the force towards his band and tied the game in the seventh inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB.

Is that ok home run?