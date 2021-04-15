Pablo Sandoval dispatched his third pinch homer with the Braves

The Venezuelan of Braves from Atlanta, Pablo Sandoval, did it again in the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB, hitting the Miami Marlins for his third homer of the year as a pinch hitter.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the manager of the Braves shipping as pop-up to Pablo Sandoval and he responded as he did in this 2021 season of the Big leagues, taking her off a home run to reach three on the year.

Pablo Sandoval On the first pitch (four-seam fastball) he did not hesitate and connected to the opposite band to Zach Pop to connect his third homer as a pinch hitter with the Braves of Atlanta in this 2021 harvest of MLB.

Here the video:

Also, that home run from Sandoval It was three runs to put the Braves in this third game of the series against the Marlins and coming after his compatriot, Ronald Acuña Jr. also achieved a home run on this Day of Jackie Robinson in the MLB 2021.

Home run data from Sandoval:

Muzzle velocity: 99.7 mph Distance: 380 ft.

With that home run, the Venezuelan Pablo Sandoval became the first player in the MLB since 1961 (Jerry Lynch) to hit three home runs as a pinch in the first 13 games of a season of the best baseball in the world.

Sandoval reached seven RBIs and raised his average to .375 with that new home run with the Braves on the MLB.