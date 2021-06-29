Pablo Sandoval arrived by helicopter to a Lions final against Magellan

Pablo Sandoval has done everything in his career, from hitting home runs to hitting a Great Final Come in Lions of Caracas and Navigators of Magellan on helicopter on the LVBP.

The panda has done everything during his time as a professional baseball player, but this anecdote may not be forgotten by both him and the fans of Magellan who witnessed a final completely attractive and of the best suede Lions on the LVBP.

Sandoval he took the audacity to arrive in helicopter to the ball game that that day was hosted by José Bernardo Pérez de Valencia, where the eternal rivals both Lions What Magellan they would play an interesting game in the LVBP.

Although that year, Magellan failed to win the championship of the Venezuelan League, the arrival of Pablo Sandoval on helicopter to the 7th and decisive game of the Great Final Come in Lions and Navigators.

Here is the video:

That year, Kung Fu Panda had played with Navigators from Magellan, but had to retire due to commitments to his Major League team: San Francisco Giants.

The journalist Carlos Valmore also recounted that journey: