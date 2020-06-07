Almost three months after being dismissed in the sexual abuse case, Pablo Rago broke the silence. He assured that he does not hold a grudge against the young woman who reported him and that during the judicial process he was always “calm” and that he made his life “more or less normal”.

Last March 16, the judge Walter José Candela resolved to “dismiss Pablo Ragonese regarding the crime of sexual abuse, with the express mention that the formation of this document does not affect the good name and honor that he will enjoy; without costs ”. On February 20, the result of the psychological expertise carried out on the complainant had been released. Érika Basile, and as indicated in the report of the Forensic Medical Corps, there was no crime for which the actor ended up charged.

Rago had not spoken publicly about it until this Saturday, when the journalist Catherine DlugiAgarrate Catalina asked him on the program he hosts on Radio La Once Diez how he feels after being dismissed. “I think that in the case of a woman who reports harassment, abuse or mistreatment, she has to be listened to. This has to be so. In fact, yesterday (sic) it was five years since the first march of Ni una menos, one of the most relevant and revolutionary events in recent times. And that has to be the case because before a woman went to a police station to file a complaint because her husband had beaten her and the police officer told her: ‘What did you do?’ ”He replied.

The actor claimed to be unaware of the reasons that led Basile to make the complaint against him and that despite having had to get off the press presentation of the film The Robo of the Century and lose two jobs in other feature films, he does not hold grudges with she: “What happened is very sad, it affected me a lot. I lost job opportunities, I lost money for lawyers, psychologists, psychiatrists, but the truth is that … Imagine that from outside they come and tell me ‘now go against it’, but I am not going to do it. I really regret what happened but I don’t have any grudge“

“It was surprising, but I was calm inside, I knew it had nothing to do. The issue was how long it could last (the judicial process) and that is why I have to say that it was only two months until Justice was issued. That speaks highly of Justice, with the judicial fair in between, it was issued quickly, “he assured.

And he added: “In my environment they know very well who I am, they know me. I support from the first moment (feminism). The most significant thing was my son, who told me ‘just as you educated me in a way of respect for women, I do not believe anything of what they are saying.’ There was also a containment network external to the family: friends. They all behaved divinely with me. It’s something that doesn’t surprise me at one point and flatter me on the other because they know that I am a person of good and respectful“

When asked if it was on the advice of his lawyer, Fernando Burlando, who decided to avoid speaking publicly about the case, replied: “No, it was my decision. Obviously I talked to him and he thought it was perfect. From the outset he told me to stay calm because I knew that I was not going to prosper, it was quite obvious that it was a false accusation and the truth was that I felt very supported by Burlando. I have to thank you. He even asked me for my mom’s phone number to contain it. The truth is that he is a guy who does his job very well and is very container ”.

Although the entire industry is experiencing a very difficult time due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rago said that he already has job offers to do theater in the upcoming summer season. In addition, he revealed that the labor issue was not his main concern when he was denounced: “At the time I swear that I was more concerned about my old woman than the rest of the things because I know who I am. I was worried about my mom because she is a big woman and I was worried. I have to say that I am her favorite of the four children she has, so it was very hard for her. ”

Basile, for his part, had spoken to Teleshow after learning of the adverse ruling of the Justice and said she felt “disappointed”. In addition, she told what the psychologists who attended her told her: “That it was just a bad experience, that for them there was no abuse. A bad experience! I told the truth. Why does justice disbelieve? Because he is famous and has money?”