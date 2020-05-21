Author of two São Paulo goals before the new coronavirus shutdown due to the pandemic, the striker says he is versatile and ready to return to action under the command of Fernando Diniz

It has been more than two months since São Paulo has entered the field. Tricolor’s last game was against Santos, in which they won 2-1, on March 14, at Morumbi. The author of the two goals of the turn was striker Pablo, who says he is ready to return to action after the stoppage due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Pablo stated that he wants to return soon and showed confidence in his work in 2020 (Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net)

Photo: Lance!

– I’ve been training daily. Crazy to play again. I even invested in buying a treadmill to keep myself in good condition. I know it is important to stay active even to avoid injuries when training and games return. All this effort, I am convinced that it will not be in vain. But I also know that we have to be careful and respect the guidelines of the health agencies. We want to have a balanced year. Our squad is experienced and is focused on seeking titles, especially Libertadores, which is a competition that the São Paulo fan has a lot of affection for – said the striker.

The number nine of Tricolor also took the opportunity to praise coach Fernando Diniz, with whom he has worked at Athletico Paranaense and has been doing a good campaign this year with the São Paulo club.

– I know his work since we were at Athletico Paranaense. He knows my versatility, whether to act more openly or more centrally. Whatever he chooses, I’ll be ready to help São Paulo. Our team has an offensive DNA, it finishes a lot and this is beneficial for an attacking player like me. I hope to continue giving my contribution – stressed the striker

