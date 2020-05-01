Just a day after lashing out at the government of Pedro Sánchez for managing the coronavirus crisis, Pablo Motos has once again unleashed criticism for his comments on the director of the Emergency Coordination Center, Fernando Simón. The presenter of ‘El Hormiguero’ opened his program on Wednesday with a comparison between the anti-vaccines and the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias. Shortly after, laughing, he spoke of Simon’s appearance and voice: “It seems that he has been sleeping in a car for several days and his voice has grown louder each time.”

“Doesn’t Fernando Simón’s answers seem too long to you? What is that man like, eh! It seems that he has been sleeping in a car for several days and each time his voice has grown louder. Now he has a voice that when he speaks dolphins turn, “said Pablo Motos laughing in ‘El Hormiguero’.

And once again, the popular presenter has become the target of all criticism on social media:

