Just a day after lashing out at the government of Pedro Sánchez for managing the coronavirus crisis, Pablo Motos has once again unleashed criticism for his comments on the director of the Emergency Coordination Center, Fernando Simón. The presenter of ‘El Hormiguero’ opened his program on Wednesday with a comparison between the anti-vaccines and the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias. Shortly after, laughing, he spoke of Simon’s appearance and voice: “It seems that he has been sleeping in a car for several days and his voice has grown louder each time.”

“Doesn’t Fernando Simón’s answers seem too long to you? What is that man like, eh! It seems that he has been sleeping in a car for several days and each time his voice has grown louder. Now he has a voice that when he speaks dolphins turn, “said Pablo Motos laughing in ‘El Hormiguero’.

And once again, the popular presenter has become the target of all criticism on social media:

Pablo Motos about Fernando Simón: “How is that man! It seems that he has been sleeping in a car for several days “ 🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/LRcN4xQUUP – Naranjito ⚫️ (@PedroOtamendi) April 30, 2020

Fernando Simón:

-Medical degree

-Epidemiology specialty, London

-Advisor C. European disease prevention / control

-Physicians Spain Opposition

-Director Center emp. tropical, Mozambique and Burundi.

-CNE Director …

But it is ugly, according to Pablo Motos

-C.V. FP electricity. pic.twitter.com/BMPkfCUU8P – Forrets (@ForretsGump) April 30, 2020

And while both the patriotic and mentally destitute Brad Pitt #PabloMotos mocks the appearance and voice of Fernando Simón. https://t.co/9Toae5SsXE – Agustín Martínez 🔻 (@ Agus_Martinez58) April 30, 2020

Pablo Motos mocks the physical appearance of others (which I do not understand having the face he has) but the thieves have all their respect, why is it? 😁 pic.twitter.com/eTZoi3hFeT – 🔻 Purple Arrow 🔻 (@Flecha_Morada) April 30, 2020

“It seems like he’s been sleeping in a car for several days.” It seems that he has been on the war for a month and a half against the largest pandemic since the Spanish flu, with thousands of dead behind him. And this clown (you say) leads the nighttime TV strip? Ozú.

https://t.co/oyunGpAzGN – Pepe Castejón🔻 (@Pepe_Castejon) April 30, 2020

Someone should tell Pablo Motos that he is worth putting more shit in, that we are fed up with all the reproaches. That he dedicates himself to entertaining and making people laugh, the anthill should not be just another space for politics. – losagabe90 (@ losagabe90) April 30, 2020

Pablo Motos, a despicable being … pic.twitter.com/HFwjmLbdzY – KaZe15 (@ Kanal_Zero15) April 30, 2020

.