Pablo Motos undergoes surgery: “Now I’m a pirate”

Pablo Motos, the presenter of El Hormiguero, a program broadcast by the Antena 3 television network, has shown this Friday the result of a surgical intervention to which it has been subjected.

As Vertele collects, Motos revealed on Instagram, through a video, that it had come out in one eye a “terrifying” stye that he had discovered this Friday when he got out of bed.

The Valencian presenter brought his eye closer to the camera to show his followers the stye. He did it in front of the clinic where he went to treat this health problem without further delay.

The video continues and Motos appears in the video with a dressing covering the eye: “They have already done it to me, it has been to arrive, get into the operating room … and now I’m a pirate “, said the presenter, a native of Requena.

“Thanks to my friend Luis Fernandez-Vega and to the entire team of the Fernández-Vega Ophthalmological Institute for always taking care of me so well, “Pablo Motos wrote in the Instagram post.

Vertele reminds that it is not the first time that Pablo Motos has a health problem related to a stye. Early 2020, the presenter had to be intervened for the same reason as this Friday.