Pablo Motos presents Pablo Díaz and gives a free stick to Fernando Simón

Pablo Díaz visited El Hormiguero this Thursday after making history and winning the prize pool of more than 1.8 million euros from Pasapalabra after trying for 260 uninterrupted programs.

During the interview, the young man from Tenerife explained the preparation he has made over the years to reach this moment or has revealed that he will have to pay the Treasury almost 800,000 euros.

However, Díaz’s visit has also served as an excuse for the presenter to give his opinion (negative) to the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón.

When Motos introduced the man from Tenerife, he sent a message to the health leader: “What an outrage you have done. You have been more on TV than Fernando Simón and you have been more successful than him too ”.

This is not the first time that the Valencian charges against Simón. For example, last January, while they were talking about whether the incidence figures were going to go up, he gave the doctor a stick and gave him a nickname.

“Be careful that when these figures are there, you already know that this continues to rise, no matter how much the guru Fernando Simón says no.”

The epidemiologist had assured days before that the country was “in a phase of inflection that could mark a clear turning point in the trend.”

