The presenter of ‘El Hormiguero’, Pablo Motorcycles, has returned to get into an eleven-rod shirt, becoming one of the protagonists of the quarantine.

After raising a wave of criticism for his ridicule to the director of the Emergency Coordination Center, Fernando Simón; For giving lessons on health management without leading by example and criticizing the government, now Motos has managed to raise the Andalusians against them with an interview with Roberto Leal.

“How’s it going to talk so fast?” Motos asked him. “I speak very quickly, here the point is to speak very quickly and to be understood,” he replied. However, the presenter did not seem happy with the answer and modified the question:

Pablo Motos: What are you going to do with the Andalusian accent, are you going to soften it … are you going to leave it?

Roberto Leal: “Nothing, I think that the Andalusian accent has nothing to do with pronunciation and diction. That I think will be a debate that I love that this debate arises, more having the ‘Altar Boy’ there on the table. Obviously I will try to articulate more, but just at the moment when the contestants understand me … they understand me perfectly, I have been working on television for 20 years, there is no problem or that from there to enjoy and above all I think that what you have to be is yourself, if Antena 3 calls you it is so that it is you and you are not a doll “.

A reflection on the regional accent that Andalusians and other citizens did not like at all, who expressed their amazement and criticism at the presenter’s question and applauded Leal’s elegant response.

pablo motos could put a plaster on his mouth and would do us all a great favor https://t.co/5P5Ecf3kzU – m. (@minxrvaig) May 5, 2020

I do not understand how there are people who idolize Pablo Motos when for me he has 2 and a half neurons #teniaquedecirlo https://t.co/eW223mmSnx – mari💡 (@marilchg) May 5, 2020

The commitment of Pablo Motos to asking Roberto Leal if he is going to “modulate” his Andalusian accent to present in Antena 3 has been colossal.

Pablo, who told you that authentic Spanish must have a Castilian accent? – Jartocoles (@ Milguel9) May 5, 2020

I do not understand how there are people who idolize Pablo Motos when for me he has 2 and a half neurons #teniaquedecirlo https://t.co/eW223mmSnx – mari💡 (@marilchg) May 5, 2020

Another shot of Pablo Motos. It is incredible that the uncle has a program with so much audience being a brother in law. https://t.co/DpruEYrGJB – Álvaro (@AlvaroFisher) May 5, 2020

Pablo Motos is unleashed. A few days ago he charged F. Simon for his appearance and voice. Yesterday, against R. Leal for his accent. And the worst thing is not that, but there are people who defend their actions. I already … what a fucking disgusting society. # ElHormiguero – (@Bribliblx) May 5, 2020

The friend Pablo Motos is showing off during the quarantine … @El_Hormiguero Grande @RobertoLealG 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/JWITfFsYxm – Pepe López (@ pepelc6) May 5, 2020

.