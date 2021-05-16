Pablo Motos makes Tamara Falcó uncomfortable with a question about Isabel Preysler: “I don’t burden you anymore”

The gathering table of El Hormiguero in which Cristina Pardo, Juan del Val, Nuria Roca and Tamara Falcó participate every Thursday had as its theme to comment on the Reasonable similarities, a matter for which the host of the program, Pablo Motos, came to star in an uncomfortable moment by insisting on Tamara Falcó about the physical resemblance he bears with his mother, Isabel Preysler.

While Juan del Val assured that they came to confuse him with Antonio Carmona or Javier Bardem, the journalist Cristina Pardo said that on one occasion on a terrace they confused her with Gloria Serra, the presenter of Research Team.

“Tamara, you look more like your mother every day“, then Pablo Motos commented to Tamara Falcó.

“That’s what they say,” she acknowledged, although she assured that “we don’t see it much.” According to Falcó, “actually, here is a hierarchy, and the one that is supposed to look like is my older sister Chábeli“, he said in reference to the eldest daughter of Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler.

“But then there is reality, the hierarchy is in your house, “replied the presenter then, in disagreement with Falcó’s opinion. Motos continued insisting that” you look a lot like your mother, and the people of the heart press tell you that you are going to inherit the throne, Yes or no? “, He asked before a distraught Tamara Falcó.

“Well, they will write a lot about my personal lifeWell, “Falcó ironized then with a smile, somewhat uncomfortable. Pablo Motos did not stop there and continued asking Falcó if he was excited about” inheriting the throne “, while she repeated the word” well. “

“What does your mom say? Does she get wet about which of her children is more like her? “Asked the presenter and collaborator Cristina Pardo, trying to get a more developed answer from Tamara Falcó.

“It will kill me if I count things… Can we come in? Yes … things, “Falcó hesitated. Finally, she ended up being honest:” The truth is that none of us had many votes to inherit her throne or look a lot like her, and now she is quite happy and asks me: ‘How do you feel, Tamara, when do people tell you that you look so much like me? ‘ Well great, how am I going to feel … and that, “he concluded.

“Voucher, I don’t overwhelm you anymore“Pablo Motos ended up saying, ending the conversation.