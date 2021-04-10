Pablo Motos is sincere about his bad experience with AstraZeneca: “I have it at home”

The presenter of El Hormiguero, Pablo Motos, has analyzed in his program the last hour about the vaccination against the coronavirus in Spain, and specifically the controversy around the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In the gathering on Thursday with Tamara Falcó, Cristina Pardo, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val, Motos has told a bad experience who has lived as a result of this vaccine, precisely when this week, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed the unusual cases of thrombi as a side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has caused fear and rejection of this vaccine in some autonomous communities.

At this point, Cristina Pardo has commented that “the authorities say that this vaccine is safe, but the problem is not that it is safe, but that citizens perceive it as safe, and it is something that at the moment is not happening “, has pointed out.

In his opinion, the change in criteria when establishing which age groups are vaccinated and the different strategies carried out in European countries are some of the causes that have aroused fear and confusion among citizens.

In full debate among the collaborators, Pablo Motos has also intervened to highlight that the communication that is being done around this vaccine “it’s awful”.

Nuria Roca, for her part, commented on “the anguish of the people who have the first dose of Astrazeneca and he does not know what will happen. “This is the case of Pablo Motos’s wife, as he has confessed below.

“Since you name it, I have it at home, the problem of fear. My wife is very afraid. He is calming down, he reads everything, he reports everything, but they give you the vaccine, you go home, and suddenly you see in the news what we are talking about in the gathering and it has happened to my wife. I arrive at night and suddenly she is scared, and like her more than two million people “.

Likewise, the presenter has also indicated that he has the feeling that the decisions that are being taken are improvised: “Last night when we were returning he told me that ‘now they say that they are going to give me a dose of another vaccine.’ go to Salamanca to realize that here it is improvising“, it is finished.