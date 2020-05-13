© External

The presenter Pablo Motos. (Atresmedia)

The government of Pedro Sánchez still does not reveal which experts have advised on the de-escalation and who decide the phase step of the autonomous communities. Therefore, it violates the General Law of Public Health.

Precisely Pablo Motos returned this Tuesday to criticize the secrecy that the government maintains. “It seems unacceptable to me that there is a committee of wise men and we do not know who they are., nor his resume, to give us confidence. “It is not the first time that the presenter questions this matter. As he commented a few days ago,” the experts advise and have their share of responsibility. “

“The political climate is going to be unbreathable as some autonomous communities pass to phase 2 and some continue to phase 0” (Cristina Pardo)

“I have a norm”, revealed last night, “I never trust a person who does not have to bear the consequences of their actions”. Just as he shows up in ‘El hormiguero’ and takes responsibility for everything that happens on the show, the supposed experts should do the same, in his opinion. “There is no greater honor than serving your country in such a practical way,” he stressed.

The norm, from 2011, establishes that “health administrations will demand transparency and impartiality from scientific and professional organizations and from experts with whom they collaborate in public health actions.” As El Confidencial, Transición Ecológica, the vice presidency that has coordinated the plan, alleges that some experts prefer not to be cited and that for this reason they have not disclosed their names.

“It is true that there is a lot of controversy,” acknowledged journalist Cristina Pardo about the government’s committee of experts. “It is not comprehensive that they do not say who they are. Since we are in the hands of these people, at least explain their profiles, without exposing them to public light“For the collaborator of Motos, the excuse that they would have too much pressure does not make any sense.

“Arbitrary” deconfinition

As Pablo Motos commented, “it will be very interesting to see the data from next Monday (or Tuesday as Pardo added) because We will have a small map of where we are and we will know if the de-escalation has caused many infections and if we go backwards. “The picture is uncertain, above all, because” none of us want to hear that we go back “, hence the importance of” that we do things right now “.

“Some Autonomous Communities have gone to phase 1 and others have remained in phase 0,” Pardo recalled. “What seems to me a horror is that some autonomous communities are accusing the government of arbitrary. I do not know if the government has been or not, but it is better to be ‘amarrategui’ (conservative) than to go all the way to phase 1. “The journalist recalled in ‘El hormiguero’ that” presidents of the PSOE and of the PP “.

Cristina Pardo assured that she did not feel “unsuccessful” for continuing in phase 0 in Madrid, although she would feel that way if Madrid went to phase 1 and then had to return to phase 0. “I this race in which they have entered some regional presidents to find a culprit … I don’t think it’s anyone’s fault that a city doesn’t go to phase 1“For the collaborator it would be much more serious if in phase 2 we suddenly had to return to phase 0. In any case, if irregular situations occurred” the responsibilities will be known and refined. “In his opinion,” the climate politician will be unbreathable if some autonomous communities go to phase 2 and others continue to phase 0 “.