Pablo Motorcycles started yesterday Thursday ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ making an interesting reflection on pain and, after explaining it very clearly, he said that he is involved in a great controversy for his criticism of management what the Government is doing in the coronavirus crisis.

Create the humorous television that they want to discredit him after having questioned the Executive of Pedro Sánchez.

The presenter has revealed that a photograph of him without mask and has been widely criticized in the digital media: “Has a photographer come to my door to catch me?” asked a stunned Motos.

“Has anyone sent a photographer to my house to take a picture of me without a mask? My head is boiling. Who has sent that photographer to my door, someone will have told him, what is the intention? Discredit me, intimidate silence me? “He explained live.

In any case, he acknowledged that after his previous arguments, he should have worn a mask: “Yes, you have to wear masks and it should be compulsory and you must always carry it. Every day I go out of my house and do the same to avoid skipping any step. “

In any case, he wanted to explain the harassment suffered: “In the right pocket of the jacket I carry a black handkerchief for the cold with which I open the door knob. I see that there is no one (that photo is from yesterday because today I have seen a group of children was passing by and I went back into my house to avoid crossing. “And he adds:” I get into the car of my driver -Ricardo- who has the car sterilized, and inside the car I put on gloves and I I put on the mask. “

In previous days, Motos has been making a kind of editorials popular at the beginning of the program, where it analyzes the news and is questioning the political management of the pandemic a lot. “It seems that he has been sleeping in a car for several days and each time his voice has grown louder”, said in a program before, about the director of the Emergency Coordination Center, Fernando Simón.

