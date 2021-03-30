Pablo Montero sues the mother of his daughters – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Pablo Montero sued the mother of his daughters, Carolina Van Wielink, to remove the guard and custody of the minors that she has provisionally.

According to the demand shown by the ‘Ventaneado’ program, the singer demands that his ex stop raping the girls, who are victims of abuse and parental alienation.

“That the defendant today be ordered provisionally and in its final moment, to refrain from exercising family violence in the psycho-emotional mode, against my minor daughters,” the document states.

“This is to omit to manipulate, persuade, induce my minor daughters, through disapproval or pending criticism to produce rejection, resentment, hatred, fear or contempt towards the undersigned, under the warning of suspending parental authority and as consequently, the guard and provisional custody that I exercise over my minor daughters ”.

It is worth mentioning that a long time ago, the 46-year-old actor also wanted to take the girls from Carolina Van Wielink, but the legal process did not proceed. This time, the lawsuit was filed in Yucatán.

According to the program, Pablo Montero also wants his ex to return an apartment located in Cancun, where she lives with the little girls.

In addition, it was reported that the famous person could have started this battle because the woman started a courtship with a man named Luis Cejudo.