Pablo Montero sued his ex-partner: What happened?

Mezcalent Pablo Montero sued his ex-wife.

Pablo Montero recently filed a lawsuit against his ex-partner Carolina Van Wielink for allegedly exercising violence against his daughters Carolina and Daniela. In the legal documents, the Mexican singer asked a judge to suspend the custody of the girls from his ex-wife.

The entertainment show Ventaneando announced that the lawsuit by Montero is to grant him custody of his daughters as a result of the acts of “violence, abuse and parental alignment syndrome” that the minors have suffered under the custody of Van Wielink.

In a section of the legal documents of the lawsuit, Montero requested: “That the defendant today be ordered provisionally and in its final moment, to refrain from exercising family violence in the psycho-emotional ability against my minor daughters Carolina and Daniela, both with surnames Hernández Van Wielink ”.

“This is that I omit to manipulate, persuade, induce my minor daughters through disapproval or criticism tending to produce in the minors rejection, hatred, resentment, fear or contempt towards the undersigned under the warning of suspending parental authority and as an awareness of this, the guard and provisional custody that it offers over my minor daughters ”, the interpreter pointed out in another fragment of the lawsuit.

The Univision website detailed that the lawsuit by Pablo Montero was recently filed before a Family Court in the state of Yucatán in Mexico.

The media added that another of the requests by Montero is that his ex-wife be asked to hand over the Cancun apartment where he currently lives in the company of the two minors, as well as that the maintenance payment be suspended.

Ventaneando specified that Carolina Van Wielink currently maintains a consolidated sentimental relationship with a Mexican businessman named Luis Cejudo, which could have triggered Pablo Montero’s annoyance and therefore the singer would have decided to take legal action against his ex-partner.

TV Azteca reported that it is not the first time that the artist has filed a lawsuit against Van Wielink. In the past, Montero had tried the same thing before a judge in Mexico City, but the lawsuit did not proceed.

Pablo Montero and Carolina Van Wielink: When did you announce your separation?

At the beginning of October 2018, Pablo Montero confirmed his separation from Carolina Van Wielink, with whom he had been married since August 2011. At that time, the singer issued a press release to confirm that he had signed the lawsuit divorce from Van Wielink.

“Due to the interest that arose from interviewing me, regarding my separation from Caro, we want to tell you that some time ago we signed the divorce, which was carried out in the best terms, first for the good of our daughters and of course for ours” Montero said.

The Mexican went on to mention: “The conditions seem extremely private to us, so we just want to thank you for your concern. In spite of everything we are well and together, for the love we have for each other and for the well-being of our daughters ”.

The separation of Pablo Montero and Carolina Van Wielink was announced by the singer himself in an interview with the Mexican entertainment show “Ventaneando” in 2016.

