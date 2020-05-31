The Mexican singer Pablo Montero recorded the song with cause We learned from the video of his daughters Daniela and Carolina, as well as the singer’s mother.

“‘We learned’, it was recorded in the Riviera Maya, at Juan Gabriel’s house and we have already had more than three million views. The house has just been opened, I think I was the first to record after it closed,” he said. the singer to Notimex.

“The studio is inside the house and has a room decorated in the style of Juan Gabriel, very beautiful, the artists who get to record there, stay in this room, there they rest after recording, there you move,” he continued. .

The singer assured that being in this place added a special magic to this topic since what is raised will serve to support those who need it most in the current stage of confinement as a result of the pandemic by COVID-19.

“The songs that I have recorded always carry a special magic, this is more for the place, for everything. The house where the studio is located is in the Hotel Divo, which is a boutique hotel and well in this studio it was where all the duets recorded , (musical collaborations that Juan Gabriel made with other performers for his latest albums), “he explained.

In the video clip of Aprendimos the daughters of Montero appear, in addition to their mother, this was in order for the girls to learn about the importance of helping the needy.

“I made the video with my daughters, Daniela and Carolina and my mother and it is about what families are especially experiencing and well in these circumstances, you cannot get together with people, so my mother sent me a video from Torreón and so we put it together, “he explained.

In addition to this theme, the interpreter of Piquito de oro, launched a few hours ago the theme Yo busco una mujer, a rhythmic cumbia with lyrics written by Horacio Palencia.

“It came in very well because they put it among the 50 novelties of a musical platform, a situation that is very difficult and ‘I am looking for a woman’, it is at number 20,” said Montero.

Finally, the also actor, announced that more surprises are coming: “By September we will be giving them information on a new song and a very large new project in the United States, because I have contacts with a very strong automotive company,” he concluded.

