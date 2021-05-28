Pablo Montero is wrong to sing the National Anthem in the final of the MX League – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Singer Pablo Montero made a mistake during the intonation of the National Anthem, in the ceremony prior to the final of the Guardians 2021, between Santos and Cruz Azul.

The native of Torreón and a fan of the Warriors confused some words, soon the fans at the Corona stadium, the players lined up on the lagoon court and –of course– on social networks noticed the error.

Instead of singing “That in Heaven your eternal destiny was written by the finger of God”, Montero intoned: “that on the finger, your eternal destiny places us to deal with courage”, words that do exist, the last chorus of what was written by Francisco González Bocanegra.

Later, the charro ate a “that” before “Heaven gave you a soldier in each child.” Before finishing, nervous, he turned “Al sonoro roar del canñón” into “Al sonoro roar y el canñón”.

Information from: Millennium