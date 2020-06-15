Pablo Montero and his girlfriend are run from the beaches of Acapulco | Reform

Pablo Montero He was left wanting to enjoy the beaches of Acapulco with his partner. The singer was caught yesterday yesterday, along with a beautiful girl, on Icacos beach where they wanted to get into the strip of sand to enjoy the water, without caring about security measures due to the pandemic.

The couple tried to spend a pleasant time but they wanted to break the rules, so the corresponding authorities intercepted them and the health situation was explained to them, so they chose to withdraw from the scene.

The events were revealed by a news page of Warrior, where they stressed that the law applies to everyone and the singer would not be the exception.

It may interest you: Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto accuse their fans they were swindled in the middle of the quarantine

Here all coludos or all rabones. Actor Pablo Montero is run from the beaches of Acapulco. This Sunday the actor and singer Pablo Montero was removed by Acapulco authorities when he met a girl in the beach area. Guerrero’s health authorities asked the actor to withdraw since the beaches are closed to people due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to which he had to withdraw.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The Guerrero government announced on April 2 the closure of beaches, hotels, and recreational activities, as part of actions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Read also: Yanet García enjoys a bikini sunbathing on the beaches of California

Mexico is currently in the fight against the virus, many hospitals have reported being at their maximum capacity, and the Mexican government has begun to move some states from red to orange.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

However, Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Health has indicated that this is not yet over and the fight against covid-19 is still a long one for Mexico.