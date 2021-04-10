Pablo Moctezuma, Frida Sofía’s father, attacks Enrique Guzmán – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After the statements made by Frida Sofía that her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, had sexually harassed her when she was 5 years old, the reactions were immediate.

The singer defended himself and clarified that he has never attacked his granddaughter and now it is Frida’s father, Pablo Moctezuma, who spoke about it. In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Pablo Moctezuma showed his position regarding the statements made by his daughter about the sexual harassment she experienced as a child by Enrique Guzmán.

The businessman mentioned that he believes in the words of Frida Sofía and did not hesitate to attack Alejandra Guzmán’s father.

“Surprised by all this that has come to light, these new strong statements from my daughter towards this man, which obviously I have no doubt and I support Frida one hundred percent. I was with her in Miami and we talked about the other abuses she has unfortunately suffered, but about this she had no idea. He was afraid to tell me and if he had known, I think that if I had seen this man, I don’t know what would have happened, “he said.

Pablo Moctezuma mentioned that he and Enrique Guzmán have never had a good relationship, he also assured that his break with Alejandra Guzmán was largely due to the singer.

“This man has always been unpleasant, lustful, he has been abusive all his life. I am not a bit surprised and yesterday the interview he gave with Pati Chapoy makes me feel sorry for playing the suffering and that my daughter does not remember, I think he is the one who does not remember. He’s a nefarious person, we’ve never liked each other. My break with Alejandra he was always there insulting, abusing Alejandra, I do not speak sexually, but he beat her, he cheated her. When we formed a home, we did not get married, but we went to live together and Frida was born “

“I want everyone to know, I’m on the sidelines of this, but there comes a time when you have to defend what you want, I love Frida and I always wanted to be with her. It was stolen from me, he was the one who incited my daughter to be robbed and they gave her the last name Guzmán. We lived together, we had a lawsuit, I love Alejandra very much and she has many problems due to her parents’ behavior ”.

The businessman also recalled the occasion when he had a discussion with Alejandra Guzmán, which led to the singer registering Frida with the surname Guzmán.

Source: Millennium