You listen to him speak and everything evokes a cross between dream and present. His works seem to be written by very different twin brothers, from distant lands. I wouldn’t know how to count them but I can’t forget them. As always, it is a joy that not everything fits me: it means that Pablo Messiez is overflowing with projects. The songs, one of his great pieces, endless, premiered at the Pavón, had a lot of bowling when the pandemic came. An excellent news: that gem that I wrote “I don’t seem to have ever seen anything like that in a theater”, is back on tour, in October, if the virus leaves us, an obligatory spell for comedians. “And in Catalonia,” he adds happily, “we will do it in High Season.”

There are more reasons for happiness. Beckett’s Happy Days also returns to Valle-Inclán, where Sanzol had programmed it, with Fernanda Orazi and Francisco Carril, directed by Messiez. He then goes on to tell me about The Infinite Text, and it surprises me again, because with him you never know where one thing begins and another ends, or vice versa: “For now it is a book of poems that was going to have a stage version, but now I’m not sure. I have always written with the intention of opening, but the room I entered opened and whose door I decided to leave open. I sent the harvest of the year to Continta You Have Me, where I publish; They liked it a lot, and tomorrow we went to press. ”

Next year another project will arrive with the formidable team of The Songs: It’s called The Will to Believe, and part of the transcript of a piece of the trial of Joan of Arc: “I was fascinated when asked, in Bresson’s film: ‘ And how do you know that those voices were real? ‘And answer’ Because I had the will to believe ‘. I think it is a very good definition of acting: only those who have the will to believe act ”. They are not a company, he tells me, “but we are almost always the same, and the projects we do with Jordi Buxó as a producer are done over a long period of time, using a device or an action. The superposition of two stories or three points of view, as in The Time We Are Together. Or dedicate ourselves to listening in a very attentive way, and see what that causes in the body, in The Songs, where mysterious things happen, and the body begins to move and move ”. A devastating passage: the 18 minutes of Nina Simone versioning My Sweet Lord and entering the locked bodies.

And to point out a royal project that Messiez anticipates for 2021: “We were going to mount at the Grec Farsa: impossible genre, a show that made me madly excited: working with Sílvia Pérez Cruz. It was one of the most beautiful things that happened to me. She is an impressive, beastly artist. He had made an album of his own songs that has been postponed to the end of the year. He called us to an artistic team, and it was my turn to do the dramaturgy. Fortunately, the project has not been lost. ”

It is also comforting to know, he says, “that in the meantime, there is a future waiting for us, somewhere where things happen, and we are close.” Messiez can keep smiling as he talks about what gives meaning to his life “as suspended, and diluted in a future that at times seems very blurred”, and it is essential to try to visualize on the horizon “the return to that land that makes us happy, the world as we knew it: the world of being close ”. Suddenly, a formidable intuition: “Do you know what I would like? Make The Glass Zoo, but with an old Tom. Héctor Alterio would be wonderful as Tom living from the present the stories of his youth, with his mother… ”. I can’t help but say, “And Malena Alterio as a teenage Amanda Wingfield!”

Before saying goodbye, Messiez tells me that he began to study convinced that his thing was to act, but in a workshop he adapted a story of his to the theater, On a rainy afternoon, at the age of twelve. And that he was trained with teachers such as Ricardo Bartís, Juan Carlos Gené and Rubén Szuchmacher. And that the first thing he directed was an adaptation of Frankie and the wedding, by Carson McCullers: “We did it at Fernán-Gómez, in the winter of 2011, and we called it Now”. He adds thoughtfully: “I would like the theater to be a place that leaves a mark on our bodies and memory, but that could not be explained because, in the end, the material we are working with is the present. And who can explain the present? It is the great mystery, what has not yet happened. And when we say it, it has already passed. ” Another possible approach to the Messiez theater: a dance that would be mathematically rehearsed, and at the same time seems to fly lightly like a kite.