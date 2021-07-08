Pablo Maffeo arrives at Mallorca on loan from Stuttgart

07/07/2021 at 8:27 PM CEST

.

Mallorca announced this Wednesday the agreement reached with Stuttgart to the transfer, until June 30, 2022, of the Spanish defender Pablo Maffeo, that before was in the ranks of Girona and Huesca.

The fifth Majorcan reinforcement to face the next season in LaLiga Santander, after the forwards Amath Ndiaye, Ángel Rodríguez, the Slovakian goalkeeper Domikic Greif and the left-back Jaume Costa, will join the training sessions led by coach Luis García Plaza this Thursday.

The Balearic club announced the arrival of the right lane to the island with a video on their social networks remembering the marking of Maffeo to Messi when he was playing for Girona.

Trained at Manchester City, Maffeo was transferred to VFB Stuttgart, the club that owns his federative rights. The 24-year-old Catalan defender has played 58 games in LaLiga.