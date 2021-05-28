Pablo Lyle’s trial postponed for the third time after the actor’s request – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Pablo Lyle has been facing a legal process in the United States for two years for the murder of Juan Ricardo Hernández, a Cuban man who was beaten on public roads after a vehicular incident.

This Thursday it was announced that a Miami judge agreed to the actor’s request again on Thursday and postponed the Mexican’s trial for at least another two months.

In a brief virtual hearing in which Pablo Lyle was connected through Zoom, Judge Marlene Fernandez-Karavetsos set the next hearing for July 22, in which she will again ask both parties if they are ready for the start of the trial. , which he tentatively scheduled for August 2.

“The defense is not ready. We have finished with several statements. We have some pending, ”said Lyle’s attorney, Alex Sola.

“We are going to ask for a postponement.” Just moments before the prosecutor Eileen Keeley had told the judge that they were prepared for the start of the trial, but agreed to postpone it “to be fair to the defense,” who wants to call a witness who is not available.

The trial had been initially scheduled for February, but also at a request from Lyle, the judge agreed to postpone it. This would be the third postponement. Pablo Lyle, who lives in his sister’s house in Miami but is not authorized to work in the United States, alleges that he is innocent.

The judicial process began in April 2019, days after the vehicular confrontation at the end of March of that year. The actor of the Mexican soap opera My Adorable Curse and the Netflix series Yankee wears a GPS monitor on his ankle that allows authorities to know where he is at all times.

The incident happened when Lyle’s brother-in-law was taking the actor, his wife and two children to the Miami airport and they came across the car of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández.

According to security video footage, Hernández got out of his car at a red light and approached the window of Lyle’s vehicle to claim that they had blocked his way. The actor’s brother-in-law got out of the car to argue with Hernández, but when he realized that his vehicle was moving, he returned.

Pablo Lyle, who was in the passenger seat, then got out of the vehicle, ran towards the Cuban and hit him with his fists in the face, according to those video images. Hernández was left alone on the ground and Lyle’s vehicle drove away with all its occupants.

Hours later the actor was arrested at the Miami airport while preparing to travel to Mexico. Four days after the incident, Hernández died in a hospital from a brain injury caused by the trauma. The actor has said he acted in self-defense because he feared Hernandez would attack him with a gun.

Those allegations, however, were dismissed by another judge who previously handled the case, and by a higher court that dismissed the actor’s request to dismiss the case and returned it to the Miami court for trial.

