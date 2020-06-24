Pablo Lyle reappears in networks and sings the theme of A Star is Born for Father’s Day | Instagram

A little over a year after the blow that changed his life, Pablo Lyle, who is under house arrest accused of involuntary manslaughter, reappeared in networks singing the song « Shallow« from the movie A Star is Born on Father’s Day.

The gallant of TV soaps how « My Adorable Curse » and « The Shadow of the Past » came out on an Instagram Story of his wife Ana Araujo, who captured it on video while her husband quietly sang the success of the film starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Paul He was sitting in an armchair with his two children. « Happy daddy day, » he wrote Araujo to her husband.

Quiet, Lyle He spent with his family in Miami this special day.

Pablo Lyle reappears on Father’s Day, along with his children. Reform

The actor experienced perhaps one of the strongest moments of his life when hitting Juan Ricardo Hernández in a road incident that occurred on March 31 in Miami, as the man lost his life days later.

The victim, a Cuban-American from 63 years, was hospitalized due to a fractured skull and internal bleeding; on April 4, 2019, he was disconnected from the artificial respirator that kept him alive after presenting brain death.

The main character of the movie « Mirreyes Vs. Godínez« he is waiting for the trial against him to officially begin.

On the other hand, the health crisis that canceled most of the activities around the world, keeps the actor in expectation since soon after a new audience Due to the charges he faces, this new situation postponed the appointment for the actor for an indefinite period.

He mexican actor, is waiting to find out what his judicial status will be now after the next reopening of all spaces.