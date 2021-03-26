Pablo Lyle is prepared to go to prison if that is the verdict

Arath affirmed that Pablo Lyle is serene and hoping that everything will be resolved in the best way for everyone.

“Unfortunately, both parties lost, it is an event where it is very difficult to give an opinion, but all of us who know Pablo love him and we want him to come out of this very well. He is within everything calm, he is congruent, which is the most important thing; He is not resentful, but conscious and with a great desire to be with his family and children again and we hope he has good news ”.

His partner Andrea Legarreta agreed with Arath de la Torre and added: “he has taken this situation in an intelligent way, he has embraced it, he has accepted it, and the truth is that yes, I have also been in contact with him from time to time. him, and it sounds good, it sounds very positive, “said the host of Hoy.