The actor got into a big problem after a traffic accident that he lived a year ago

A year ago the actor Pablo Lyle he got in big trouble after he involved in a traffic lawsuit which ended with the death of a man. From there Lyle’s passage through the courts began, as he was accused of involuntary manslaughter.

Since April 8 last year Lyle cannot leave the United States And despite the multiple attempts of his team of lawyers, he has not been granted a permit to leave the country or work there, making his situation difficult.

From the beginning Lyle insists on saying that he acted in self-defense and assured that he felt that his family was in danger, because he did not know if the deceased was going to take out a weapon and attempt against their lives. However the previous judge of the case denied this defense.

Until now it is still unknown whether or not it could result in a trial and everything has gone on. During this year the actor couldn’t work and even his brother had to sell a property to be able to pay the lawyers.

On the other hand, the coronavirus pandemic was crossed, which only delayed a scheduled hearing by March 20. It will be next April 29, that is, one more month, so that it is known if Lyle will be able to travel to Mexico or not. Many celebrities have reacted to their situation and although they prefer not to take a side, they ask because the final decision is fair.

