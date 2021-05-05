Pablo Lyle and his brother-in-law face a new civil lawsuit

The future of Pablo Lyle is in the hands of the judges who handle the trial against him for involuntary homicide as a result of the road altercation in which the actor was involved in 2019. And although the Mexican is still awaiting the judicial resolution for the death of Juan Ricardo HernandezThe 63-year-old seems to be getting even more complicated. According to various reports, the victim’s son has just filed a civil action that falls directly on the actor’s brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, with serious accusations.

© GrosbyGroup Pablo Lyle’s situation gets complicated

The morning program Hoy Día (Telemundo) had access to the legal document that requires civil and monetary reparation for the difficulties that Hernández’s family has faced. To do this, they spoke with the lawyer Sandra Hoyos, who explained the legal request in detail.

According to the lawyer, most of the allegations are directly against Delfino, for driving the car in which the traffic brawl broke out and that ended the life of the man of Cuban origin during the incident that happened in Miami.

“[Juan Ricardo Hernández Hernández] As his father’s representative, he has filed a lawsuit against Lucas Delfino and Pablo Lyle, asking for monetary damages for the suffering that he and his family have endured, ”said Sandra.

The lawyer also stressed that the plaintiff aims to seek the insurance limits of Lucas Delfino’s car.

© GrosbyGroup The Mexican actor is under house arrest in Miami and awaiting trial

“We know that he directly did not do anything against the lord. He was simply driving the vehicle that at one point got in front of Juan Ricardo Hernández’s car and caused him to get out of his car and touch the window. [a Pablo Lyle]”Hoyos said.

As we will recall, on March 31, 2019, Pablo Lyle beat Juan Ricardo Hernández, who four days later died in the hospital. That day, the 34-year-old actor was on his way to the Miami airport with his son in a vehicle driven by his brother-in-law Lucas Delfino, when he almost collided with the car driven by Hernández.

Lyle is currently under house arrest in Florida and with severe restrictions on his freedom.