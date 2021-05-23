Pablo López pitched a great game with the Marlins against the Mets

The Venezuelan Pablo Lopez he showed off with a great performance with the Marlins Miami against the New York Mets in the MLB.

In the duel between Marlins of Miami and the New York Mets corresponding to the day of Saturday, the Venezuelan pitcher threw a great game against the metropolitans for the fish.

Lopez for a space of seven innings he did not allow runs, with four hits received, one walk awarded and eight strikeouts delivered.

The creole left winning the game 1-0 with a scoreboard, but the relief of the fish in the eighth inning could not maintain the advantage so Lopez leaves the meeting without decision.

So far this season, Pablo Lopez in 10 starts, he’s 1-3 with a 2.73 ERA, 56 innings of work, with 54 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP.

His record of wins and losses does not indicate how extraordinary he has thrown with the Marlins, being one of the best pitchers for manager Mattingly, who will surely continue to shine on the mound for the remainder of the season for the fish.

Source: MLB.com