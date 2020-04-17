© ESdiario

Pablo Motos and Pablo López in “El Hormiguero” in Antena 3

Pablo López was one of the guests of The Anthill this Thursday. The singer, a regular on the Antena 3 program, chatted with Pablo Motos and the rest of the team and told how he is experiencing confinement. However, he wanted to start his speech by thanking the presenter and the rest of the team for all the work they are doing in this difficult situation.

“I have been listening to the criticism that has fallen on you and you have to be crazy not to value every speech you have made from the beginning,” the artist told Motorcycles. A few words after which the musician commented that he is carrying out the quarantine well and that he always has “an instrument to grab”. “It is as if they had left me all the time with the toy store open. I am playing all the time and that is fun,” he said. Pablo López.

Now, after having had to postpone his touring start, which began this coming April 24 in Barcelona, ​​and waiting for his new album to be released, the artist announced in El Hormiguero that his new single, Mariposa, will see light next May 1. However, the singer continues to keep the mystery of the name of his new job, of which he only gave a clue a few months ago, ensuring that his initials were OMDVDDT.

“Butterfly is because of how short the beauty of that colored moth lasts,” he said of the name of his new single. “I like to live more glued to the ground and not fluttering in any way, and maybe not having as many colors but lasting more than a day,” he added. Pablo López.

After these words, the host of El Hormiguero made a request to the singer. “PaulAre you near the piano? “He asked.” I know it can’t be until day 1, but you always do it on the show, “he said. Motorcycles, asking the artist to sing an exclusive piece of his new song. And is that Pablo López He is an expert in skipping the rules of his record label and always laughs that in Universal they will “kill” him.

Despite this, the artist fulfilled the dream of Pablo Motorcycles and he performed a snippet of the song, thrilling the presenter once again. “Thank you for the opportunity. The song is the only means of breathing for oneself and it is appreciated that after all, confinement does not take that away from us. It is a way of embracing in some way,” he concluded. Pablo López.

An intervention that made El Hormiguero record its best data in the last three weeks, scoring a 16% share and 3,102,000 viewers.