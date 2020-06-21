The victory of the Valencia Basket This Saturday 89-71 against Casademont Zaragoza has left the Real Madrid in a very delicate position in Group B of the new ACB League, especially after having unexpectedly fallen in their second match against San Pablo Burgos (87-83).

Pablo Laso’s men are obliged to beat Valencia itself this coming Monday (the match will start at 18:30) if they don’t want to see one foot out of the semifinals. In addition, they will be very attentive to what happens in the meeting that will be played hours before between Burgos and Herbalife Gran Canaria.

The classification of Group B right now is as follows:

1st. Valencia Basket: 2 points

2nd. San Pablo Burgos: 2 points

3rd. Real Madrid: 1 point

4th. Herbalife Gran Canaria: 1 point

5th. Casademont Zaragoza: 0 points

6th. Morabanc Andorra: 0 points