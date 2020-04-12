Pablo Laso, current coach of Real Madrid basketball, recently gave a live interview on the occasion of the television gala #TheBestAssistance, an initiative that promotes the solidarity auction that the ACB League is conducting to raise as many funds as possible in the fight against COVID-19, the disease that keeps the entire planet in quarantine.

In this interview, Laso tells what his routine is and what he does to keep in touch with basketball: “I think about it all day. It has given me time to sit down and watch games calmly, whether they are recent or old meetings “

In addition, the Madrid coach has taken the opportunity to send a message of encouragement to all Spanish society, who will be confined for at least one more month after the new extension of the state of alarm:

“We must continue fighting, continue fighting. We must value day to day. The most important thing is to think that everyone recovers and return to the normality that we previously had. We must value what we had, our normal life. We have to be Convinced of it and only then we will get ahead “.

“I also go out to applaud every day at eight o’clock in the afternoon. I watch all the neighbors do the same and put on music and I think that it is impossible that we do not succeed. This way it will be very easy to see the light at the end of the tunnel. This party we are going to win yes or yes “.

