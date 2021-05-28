Pablo Larrazábal (69) does not lose sight of the new leader in Denmark

The Catalan Pablo LarrazábaHe is still the best Spanish classified, in the top ten, in the Denmark Open, in Farso, near Aalborg, after the dispute on the second day in which the Australian was the solo leader Bernd wiesberger with 131 strokes, 11 under par, followed by two by compatriot Matthias Schwab.

Larrazábal, 38 years old, with five victories in the European Tour to his credit, 297th in the world ranking and 162 in the Race to Dubai, he signed four birdies and two bogeys in this second round on a 69-stroke card for 135 (-7) and was 4th at the clubhouse, tied with others players.

It is Larrazábal’s sixth round of competition at the Danish Himmerland Golf. He had never played this tournament before until he did in 2019 and finished in a more than remarkable fourth position.

The cut was established at 140 strokes (-2) and it was passed by half twelve Spanish golfers.