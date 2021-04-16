Pablo Iglesias reveals what many think of Echenique and he echoes

Pablo Iglesias in ‘Buenismo bien’. (Photo: LASER)

The former vice president of the Government and candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid by United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, has attended the program of the Cadena Ser Buenismo Bien. And no, this time he has not dogged. But he has thrown the odd joke about a colleague from his party.

In the space of Manuel Burque, Quique Peinado and Henar Álvarez, the candidate has also had some words for his competitors. “How are you going about governing with the PSOE and that the candidate for the community of Madrid says that you are a radical?” Peinado asked about the “not with this Iglesias” that the socialist Ángel Gabilondo pronounced.

“I’m not going to go in, I know what the strategy is,” Iglesias replied. “But I think that what most demobilizes people on the left is to see us nudging each other and to win we cannot be fighting. For my part, a bad word will not be heard towards any of them ”, he added.

After the initial interview, they have gone to the section of Henar Álvarez, who has proposed to play “I never”. She has made several statements and if the rest agreed she had to have a drink of water. And the first proposal has been a dart – jokingly – for Pablo Echenique.

“I’ve never thought that Echenique shouldn’t tweet anymore,” Álvarez said. And all have drunk. “What happens that sometimes you would take Twitter from Echenique, 90% of the time maybe?”, Peinado has launched.

“But everyone, and that is precisely why I love him,” replied the candidate with a laugh. “It’s like a kind of unconscious unconscious,” he added.

“You know that in psychoanalysis there is the superego, the id and the …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.