Pablo Iglesias resigns and leaves all his positions

The leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, announced this Tuesday that he is leaving “all” his positions and institutional policy after the bad results obtained by the purple coalition this 4-M. Despite having managed to improve the 2019 result by three seats, Iglesias has remained in 10 minutes and has barely managed to add two more points than those achieved by United We can two years ago.

This was announced by Iglesias himself in an appearance after 11:30 p.m. to assess “the impressive electoral success of the Trumpist right that Ayuso represents and the consolidation of the extreme right.” “To be useful for United We Can and for my country is my greatest aspiration, and beyond the affection that my colleagues have shown me, it is evident that, Today, and these results make it clear, I do not contribute to adding “, Iglesias acknowledged.

During the electoral campaign, Iglesias had already opened the door not to assume his seat in the Madrid Assembly. “I will be where the citizens place me,” he repeated on multiple occasions. And the leader of United We Can has interpreted that the broad electoral defeat of the left, despite the slight rise of his party, reveals that his presence is a burden to be able to win “within two years.” “I’m not going to be a plug”, settled.

