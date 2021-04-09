Pablo Iglesias promises free dentist and psychiatrist if he governs in Madrid

The candidate of United We Can to the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias, has proposed this Friday a public and free coverage of oral, ophthalmological, physiotherapeutic and mental health, increase the financing of Public Health by 1,000 million euros per year and hire 10,000 new personnel and improve the salary and working conditions of health professionals “so that they do not have to emigrate to other autonomous communities or other countries.”

“There are things that are perfectly viable in the Community of Madrid. The dentist can be free. It has the same importance in terms of health as other areas. There has to be universal coverage of physiotherapists’ treatments and it has to be free, and the same can be said for ophthalmology and mental health. It is not in any case a problem of lack of resources “, has launched.

In an act on Health, in which he has been accompanied by members of his list and representatives of associations in favor of Public Health, Iglesias has also promised if he wins the May 4 elections carry out an extraordinary consolidation procedure to make stable all professionals who have been hired for years on a temporary basis.

“This increase in human and material resources will be used, in particular, to guarantee that the financing of primary care reaches 25% of the total health investment in 4 years, as well as a historical strengthening of the public mental health system, multiplying by three the number of psychiatry, psychology, nursing and social work professionals in this area in 4 years “, he detailed.

The leader of Podemos has indicated that, taking into account that the Community of Madrid has one of the levels of privatization of Health “highest in Spain and that this results not only in a decrease in the quality of the service but also in a higher cost “, will begin if a process of reversal of outsourcing governs that places the community in the state average in four years.

“The lesson of the pandemic is that the public does not put itself in profile”

Iglesias has begun the pre-electoral act assuring that the main lesson that the pandemic has left “is that the public does not put itself in profile”. “Now we have seen who has been in the front line in the pandemic and who has not seen is the right. The right has never believed in the public and has always said that it is better to privatize everything because it is more efficient. And the left has said that the public is essential due to its redistributive nature. And in Europe there has been a mobilization of resources without proceeding “, he indicated.

It is, as explained by the applicant to the Community, a clash of models. “The last 25 years are a very effective attempt to divert public resources into private hands, as in housing, education or health, with a process of constant privatization and precariousness of professionals. From here it is very clear what should be done, “he said.

At that time he has crumbled his promises and numbers because ensuring that the fourth economy of the euro zone can afford it, since “it is inadmissible that professionals they are poorly paid or have instability“If it costs citizens a lot to train a doctor or nurse, it makes no sense that they have to go to another country where they are valued more,” the former vice president added.

And he has insisted that the reversal of privatizations in Health is “fundamental” after observing that Madrid has had “the worst data on health management of the pandemic, cumulative incidence and number of deaths”.

Finally, Pablo Iglesias has once again called the mobilization of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods and people in these elections. “These elections are not about parties, but about interests. There is a minority that says they do not need what is public and that it is great for them not to pay property taxes. But they are a minority in Madrid and the key is the people who need public health to be able to have a dignified life and be free, “he wielded.

Because, as he explained, free is to be able to take your young children or your parents to a hospital or a health center and have quality health coverage. “Without all that that appears in the Spanish Constitution, one cannot be free”, has thrown Ayuso.

“The key in this campaign is that people understand that a minority does not decide for a majority that needs the public. Those who need Public Health cannot stay at home. That they vote what seems best to them, but that the Salamanca neighborhood does not decide again what health model they are going to have, “concluded the head of the United We can list.