The communist vice president Pablo Iglesias proposes the creation of a “Reconstruction rate”. Those three words include two lies. The first is that we are not facing “reconstruction”, since we did not suffer any bombardment. We have to reactivate what the government’s decisions have stopped: the economy. The second lie is that it is not a “rate” (consideration for a service provided by the state), but a tax.

The lying proposal consists of charging from 2% to net assets that exceed one million euros to 3.5% to those that exceed one hundred million. Iglesias believes that 11,000 million euros could be raised.

The least of it is the discussion of how much could be raised (more reliable forecasts reduce the figure to 2,000 million). Nor is it too relevant that, even if that tax collected what Pablo Iglesias says, it would be only a fraction of the fiscal deficit that the state will have this year (more than 100,000 million euros).

I think the important thing is that this proposal highlights something that many seem to forget: that Vice President Iglesias is, literally, an “anti-system.” Their actions all go in the same direction: weaken or destroy our system of liberties, to advance in the construction of another similar to Bolivarian communism.

All our prosperity is based on the invested capital (machinery, infrastructure, human capital, etc.), which is the result of the savings of several generations of Spaniards. This greater invested capital allows that in Spain, the productivity of labor (which produces, on average, each worker), is much higher than that of Ecuador or Tunisia.

The most effective way to weaken our prosperity is attack saving. Without savings there is no way to finance the investment. Without investment, instead of accumulating capital, it is consumed. That impoverishes us and makes us less free, for example, because a society more dependent on state aid is created. Such is the objective of Iglesias, which for the same reason encourages the creation of a “Minimum income”.

All the debates around this lying proposal (if it would be better if there were more or fewer sections, if the progressivity is adequate or not, how much could be collected, etc.) are trivial in the face of the evidence: our freedom is under attack, step by step, from within the government itself, because Pedro Sánchez’s irresponsibility and sectarianism have added an anti-system group to it.

Large estates, threatened by this proposal, are partly responsible for this situation. The great entrepreneurs are one of the clearest examples of the advantages of freedom: on the basis of much effort, they were able to accumulate, in relatively few years, great fortunes. During the process they contributed to the progress of society, innovating, offering quality products, creating jobs and paying taxes.

However, although there are some exceptions, in general they have confused the necessary “political neutrality” (their companies must work with all governments, whether of one or the other sign, and that is understood) with a bad “ideological neutrality”. Large businessmen, as fundamental beneficiaries of freedom, should be the first to help spread the benefits of freedom, so that they are understandable by all. They could even do it anonymously, supporting one of the many associations and the media that day by day defend freedom under unequal conditions (just look at social networks to find out who they are).

Typically, when faced with any problem, people ask for “government aid” and “regulation,” and vote accordingly. People claim to be less free because those who should have illustrated it about the advantages of freedom did not. That has allowed the enemies of freedom to advance.

We are losing by a landslide but we can still get much worse. If these great businessmen, today absent in the defense of freedom, joined this fight, we could already begin the comeback.

Diego Barceló Larran, director of Barceló & associates

@diebarcelo