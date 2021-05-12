Pablo Iglesias, from the ‘hippie’ ponytail to the posh cut of the 90s

Pablo Iglesias at the 2016 Goya gala (Photo: GSRGTRES)

It’s over. Pablo Iglesias has eliminated with a snip the one that has been his symbol during the 20 years in which he has been in the front line of politics: his ponytail. A gesture that is a declaration of intent from the former leader of United We Can and with which he definitively turns the page on his life.

Just a week ago, the former vice president of the Government announced that he was leaving politics, thus assuming the failure of his candidacy in the regional elections in Madrid. Seven days later, we discovered a new Pablo.

Iglesias now sports a clean-nape haircut and medium-length bangs parted on one side, very fashionable in the late 90s. He has come to compare himself with Brad Pitt on the program Ya es noon y a certain style shared with the actor at that time. Nothing to do with the progressive image that this time has wanted to transfer.

Brad Pitt and Pablo Iglesias (Photo: EL HUFFPOST)

Here, a review of the stylistic changes that the former leader of the purple formation has worn in these almost 20 years in the front line of politics and that have never gone unnoticed.

The long mane of the leader of a new party

With a long hair — it came to the middle of his back — gathered in a low ponytail, the secretary general of Podemos appeared on the public scene.

Pablo Iglesias in March 2015 (Photo: Paul HannaGTRES)

Middle part and loose strands

Pablo Iglesias during a conference in Madrid in January 2015. (Photo: AFP via AFP via Getty Images)

Despite constant criticism from certain sectors of society, Pablo Iglesias always refused to cut his hair. For a long time, she did not abandon her low ponytail look with parted in the middle and some loose strands on her face.

Her striking image with her hair blowing in the wind

In April 2016, the leader of Podemos surprised everyone posing for Magazine Fashion & Arts with the …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.