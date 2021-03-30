Pablo Iglesias faces an extreme right group that tried to boycott an act in Coslada

An extreme right-wing group of five or six people boycotted an act of Podemos with Pablo Iglesias this Tuesday in Coslada (Madrid), as reported on Twitter by the party’s spokesperson and regional deputy, Isabel Serra. The still vice president of the Government has faced them.

The purple leaders were at an event organized with the Fleming Neighbors Association when these people received them with the fascist salute. After attending what was his last Council of Ministers, Iglesias went to this Madrid town.

Precisely in Coslada, this association has denounced that a group of between eight and ten “neo-Nazis” attacked its headquarters last Saturday night “when people were still inside.” Podemos Coslada has conveyed its support to the association.

In the video that Serra has published, you can see how three people that the party identifies as “extreme right-wing violence” shout at Iglesias “Out of the caste of our neighborhoods!” The leader of Podemos approaches them, says something unintelligible and leaves.

Just when Iglesias, Podemos candidate for the regional elections on May 4, is leaving, purple supporters try to silence the “violent right-wing” shouting “Yes, we can!”. Then two agents of the national police appear to try to control the situation.

The agents, once they clear up the situation, are rebuked by some purple sympathizers because, they complain, they have not identified the “extreme right-wing violent men.”

(Photo: Twitter)

