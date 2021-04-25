Pablo Iglesias’ ‘dart’ to Minister Robles in ‘LaSexta Noche’

Pablo Iglesias listens to Margarita Robles, Defense Minister, on ‘LaSexta Noche’. (Photo: LASEXTA)

Pablo Iglesias, United We candidate for the May 4 elections in Madrid, was interviewed this Saturday on the LaSexta Noche de LaSexta program, presented by Iñaki López.

An interview that was, to a large extent, about his departure from the Cadena SER debate after the far-right candidate did not recognize the threats that he, the Minister of the Interior and the director of the Civil Guard have received.

But in this interview, López also asked about other issues such as the management of the residences at the beginning of the pandemic, which caused a clash between Iglesias and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, PP candidate, in the Telemadrid debate held on Wednesday.

In this clash between the two, Ayuso accused Iglesias of not having helped the Community of Madrid and said that “only the UME (Military Emergency Unit)” lent a hand in the residences.

“Do you know who gave the directions to the UME?” Asked Iglesias. “The only minister who has been here, who has been [Margarita] Robles, you, to the chaletazo ”, answered Ayuso.

“Well, no, the Second Vice Presidency of Social Rights gave the indications of which residences were to be disinfected,” Iglesias replied.

This Friday, Robles assured that he has “many whatsapps” with Iglesias but assured that he was not going to “campaign for Mr. Iglesias.” “I am sure that Mr. Iglesias does not threaten, because it would go against what he himself maintains,” added the minister in her statements to the media.

In response, Iglesias has criticized Ayuso for “politicizing an issue like this”, something that he describes as …

