Pablo Iglesias cuts his ponytail

Pablo Iglesias, on February 12, at the end of the Catalan elections campaign. (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

Pablo Iglesias has cut his ponytail after leaving politics. The former leader of Podemos and former second vice president of the Government has radically changed his image. The first images with the new style of Iglesias begin to circulate on the networks.

The new look of Pablo Iglesias after cutting his ponytail. (Photo: THE HUFFPOST)

Since he came to politics, Iglesias always refused to cut his hair, which he considered a symbol of his irreverence towards the system that he promised to change from the institutions. His political opponents and detractors singled him out for his looks. His characteristic hair earned him the nickname ‘El Coletas’. But Iglesias has already changed his look and begins a new stage with a new image.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.