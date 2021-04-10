Pablo Iglesias asks for more self-criticism in RTVE and Mónica López replies: “They hit us all”

Pablo Iglesias, leader of Podemos and candidate of the purple party for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, was interviewed this Friday on the television program La hora de La 1, directed by Monica Lopez.

The former vice president of the Government had a brush with the presenter about the working conditions of the public entity and the editorial line. Iglesias said that TVE contributed to “the whitening dynamics of the extreme right” and demanded self-criticism from López.

“Here you are going to allow me, Monica, to be very critical of a dynamic of whitening of the extreme right by many media and unfortunately, in my opinion, on public television“Iglesias said, before Lopez’s smile.

“Fascism is not a respectable option, machismo is not a respectable option. Even if you smile, Monica, racism is not a respectable option. And I think that the whitening of those who openly vindicate the governments of the dictatorship, or the whitening of Those who openly apologize for terrorism, because Vox openly apologizes for the terrorism of the LAGs in parliament, it is very dangerous for democracy. And I know that for saying this on television they are going to blow me up, And I believe even if you smile, Monica, that it is the truth“said the communist politician.

The journalist responded thus to the candidate of United We Can: “I smile because I think that if they all hit us, it will be that we will be doing something rightBut Iglesias continued in his thirteen: “Workers Commissions have denounced how the news and Spanish television programs are working.”

“You have to do self-criticism, of course. I just told him that I find it curious that all political parties tell us the same thing”

“I believe that politicians must have the capacity for self-criticism, but if Comisiones Obreras denounces things that are being done here are unpresentableYou also have to have a little self-criticism because this television is paid for by all citizens, “Iglesias said.

“If the workers of this house themselves are saying that they are not acting as a public service should act, perhaps the same self-criticism that we all must have would not hurt “he insisted.

But Mónica López remained firm in the face of Iglesias’ attacks: “I understand that you tell me that you have to do self-criticism. You have to do it of course. all political parties tell us the same thing. “

“And why is CCOO complaining? Why are the workers in this house complaining?” Iglesias asked. “Ask Workers Commissions “Lopez said then. “Are unions wrong? Is it wrong for people to organize into unions?” Iglesias continued to charge. “No, of course not. But Do they have the absolute truth?“asked López.

“If there were no unions to defend their workers, they could not defend their rights,” Iglesias continued. López reminded him that CC OO “represents its affiliates, and there are several unions“, but the UP leader continued:” The only thing missing was to question the right of workers to organize in unions on public television. “

“No one is questioning that the workers can organize“Said the presenter, but Iglesias interrupted her again:” Let’s hope not. “