Pablo Ibar is reunited with his father a year later

Pablo Ibar and his father Cándido have met again. They did it this past Sunday in the Okeechobee prison, in Florida (United States), where the prisoner of Basque origin is serving a life sentence, after a jury found him guilty of three murders, crimes of which Pablo Ibar has always pleaded not guilty. The meeting between father and son could not have been more emotional, since both had not seen each other for more than a year as a result of the measures imposed by the pandemic derived from the covid. The state of health alarm decreed by the WHO surprised Cándido Ibar in Spain and, consequently, the established mobility limitations had prevented him from traveling to the United States, where he lived after a long career as a basket ball player.

This past Sunday Cándido Ibar has been able to accompany his daughter-in-law, Tanya Ibar Quiñones, to the prison where Pablo Ibar is serving his sentence and has had an interview with his son. “It was great to be able to go with the father to see Pablo. He was very happy to see his father,” Tanya said through a video that has been sent to the Pablo Ibar Association – Fair Trial. In these same images, Cándido also shows his satisfaction after the visit and affirms that he sees his son “stronger than ever”, at the same time he reveals that Pablo carries out maintenance work in the penitentiary.

The wife of the prisoner, who has her roots in the Basque Country, affirms that it has been “a very pleasant visit”, although she also admits that it has been “unfortunately very short due to the covid”. However, Tanya expresses her confidence that, “with a bit of luck,” they can maintain longer-term visits in the short term. “It was very good to be able to have Pablo and Cándido together again, who has returned home from Spain. They have returned to see each other again, “says the woman.

In the video, the wife also addresses a message to Spanish society, to which “please” asks that “do not forget about us, do not forget about Pablo. It is important that we all continue fighting.” And adds: “Do everything possible to continue helping Pablo. I thank everyone and we hope one day to see him again with Cándido, God willing. Thank you very much,” he says. This video is available on the association’s social networks: Twitter (@asocpabloibar), Facebook (www.facebook.com/pabloibarasociacion) and the recently launched Instagram account (http://www.instagram.com/asocpabloibar).

Tanya Ibar also recalls that the family, together with the Pablo Ibar – Justo Judgment Association, continues to work and strive to gather the necessary financial resources to meet the expenses that will result from the next appeal. Ibar is currently immersed in a judicial stage aimed at proving that he is not guilty of the three crimes that were committed against him. His defense is in the hands of the American lawyer Joe Nascimento, who had previously defended him. The lawyer assumed the legal direction of this process that will be conducted before the Court of Appeals of the 4th District of the state of Florida, a body from which he will request, at the appropriate procedural moment, the revocation of the current sentence and the holding of a new trial, “This time with the necessary guarantees,” they point out from the Pablo Ibar – Fair Trial Association.

In this sense, the Association considers that Judge Dennis Bailey, who directed the oral hearing in which Pablo Ibar was found guilty, prevented the lawyers from deploying the defense strategy to its full extent. The Pablo Ibar – Justo Judgment Association has launched a crowdfunding campaign so that whoever wishes can make the contribution they deem appropriate through the website www.pabloibar.com, as well as through social networks.

Pablo Ibar was found guilty of the triple crime that ended in 1994 with the lives of the owner of the house, Casimir Sucharski, owner of a nightclub, and of the youngsters Sharon Anderson and Marie Rodgers. All three were killed by two individuals who broke into the chalet. The sequence of events was recorded by a video camera located in the living room of the house, which, at a certain moment, captures the face of a young man with Latino features that the Police identified with Pablo, although he has always denied being the author of the crimes.