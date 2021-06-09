Pablo Guede would be Newell’s new coach after his stint in Liga MX

Coach Pablo Guede, ex Monarcas Morelia Y Xolos from Tijuana In Liga MX, he would be close to signing as the new helmsman of the Newell’s team of the Argentine Super League, after his time in Mexican soccer.

According to information from different media in Argentina, the Newell’s board would be practically tying Pablo Guede to arrive from the next tournament.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados confirms the arrival of Héctor Moreno as reinforcement

The Argentine team would be presenting a contract to Pablo Guede until June 2022, with the option of extending the signature for one more season until December 2022.

The South American coach comes from having a stint in Mexican soccer, where he led the Monarcas Morelia team and the Tijuana Xolos, where he remained after what was done with the Purépechas.

Pablo Guede refused to return to San Lorenzo. In the last hours, he had a talk with the new director of football, Mauro Cetto, in which he thanked for the interest and made it clear that it was not the time to return. The economic issue was not even touched. Info with @tonyarrighi pic.twitter.com/1PldsuxXQz – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) June 3, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content