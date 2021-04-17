PABLO “GALLO NEGRO” SABORI VS SALVADOR BECERRAS, LIVE STREAM, WATCH FIGHT IN PERU, UNITED STATES AND MEXICO, TODAY, APRIL 16, 2021, ON LINE

We tell you how, when, at what time, where to watch live and for free the fight of Global Combat Come in Pablo Sabori vs Salvador Becerras, the billboard will take place in the Univision studios in Miami, Florida, today Friday, April 16, 2o21.

PREVIOUS

In the lightweight main event (155 pounds), Pablo “The Black Rooster” Sabori (10-6) will face a rising star, Salvador Becerra (8-3).

At 29 years old, Sabori, From Hermosillo, Son., Mexico, has produced one of the most epic battles inside The Cage, the competition cage of Global Combat, with his aggressive and relentless offense.

To the date, Sabori he has won 8 of his 10 victories by technical knockout or submission.

Representing the USA, with 25 years, Becerra, from Modesto, California, is an experienced competitor looking to get back in shape after sustaining a broken arm in his last participation in Combat during “COMBATE CUP” on Lima Peru on December 20, 2019.

DATE:

April 16, 2021

SCHEDULE:

23:00 from Central Mexico,

24:00 for Colombia and Peru;

02:00 for Argentina and Chile.

STADIUM:

Univision Studios in Miami, Florida

TRANSMISSION LINKS

