Pablo Escobar’s Porsche 911 goes on sale for $ 2.2 million

If you have a couple of million left over and you don’t know what to do with them, you could invest them in this historical piece. Know the details.

It is a 1974 Porsche 911 IROC RSR, of which only 15 units were built to be driven in the International Race of Champions (IROC).

Each of the 15 copies was painted a different color, so that fans around the world could enjoy the race on the color televisions of that time.

This specimen, which would later end up in the hands of the Colombian drug trafficker, was built specifically for the Brazilian driver, Emerson Fittipaldi, who was the F1 champion that year.

As we can see in the image, the Porsche bears the Fittipaldi signature on the rear.

Eventually, it was bought by former racing driver and famous American businessman, Roger Penske, and that’s how the car came to America.

Finally, the exotic specimen ended up in Pablo Escobar’s collection.

Pablo Escobar was a huge auto racing enthusiast, although his racing career was extremely modest, compared to his notoriety as a drug dealer.

However, it is said that he once finished second in a tournament called the Renault 4 Cup, although we do not know if there was cheating, as there are rumors that involve the local police in a plot to sabotage his rivals, stopping them on their way to a career.

In addition to this Porsche, Escobar owned an old Cadillac in honor of Al Capone, as well as a fleet of vehicles from Mercedes, Toyota and Renault, among others.

As a drug lord, Pablo Escobar amassed a fortune estimated at 30 billion dollars. The Drug Control Administration (DEA) believed that the Medellín cartel was responsible for 80 percent of cocaine imports from the United States.

After his death in 1993, the Porsche was put into storage and it is not known for sure how it ended up back in the United States, where it was restored to its original specifications and repainted to its original pastel yellow color.

Now, the historic specimen is being sold by Atlantis Motor Group in Boca Raton, Florida, for $ 2.2 million.

Jerry Seinfeld owned another of the copies of this series and in 2016 auctioned it for $ 2.31 million.

Atlantis Motor Group issued a statement stating that Escobar’s vehicle “has been professionally restored, and is ready to race or to be added to its collection.”