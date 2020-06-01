It’s funny to see the family of a famous drug trafficker like Pablo Escobar making headlines in specialized media in technology, but the truth is that Roberto Escobar, Pablo’s brother, does not stop giving us reasons since he tried to deceive the industry with his willful Escobar Fold, the second of which was to bury Samsung being really a Galaxy Fold with stickers without much more science.

This time the reason is more mundane, since the colleagues of the . were commenting a couple of days ago on the move by Roberto Escobar tried now get a slice of a smartphone giant like Apple, but this time in the offices -or rather in the courts- after suing the Cupertino company for the value of $ 2.3 billion.

Apparently, a FaceTime security vulnerability, the video conferencing app on Apple platforms, would have endangered Roberto Escobar’s lifeSo the brother of the most ruthless drug trafficker in history has dared to denounce the signing of the apple to take part of his cake.

Roberto Escobar claims that a FaceTime security problem almost killed him, so he joined the club of frivolous North American lawsuits after denouncing Apple for $ 2.3 billion

According to Roberto Escobar, a man was able to find out his address through FaceTime

Well, going into detail to explain a little what has happened here, and what motivations Roberto Escobar has to lead one more of the numerous frivolous lawsuits that countless American companies receive each year, it should be noted that everything arises from a video call using FaceTime via iPhone X made by the complainant himself … But let’s see, Roberto, don’t you use your own Escobar Fold 2?

Be that as it may, and always supposedly, a man named Diego could have found out your physical address through FaceTime, and is that after the video call threatening letters began to arrive Roberto Escobar’s home, forcing him to move in a hurry.

The lawsuit, made public by TMZ, says that this move caused a lot of emotional distress and ended up costing Escobar a lot of money, alleging that he also have had to hire additional security due to the constant threats he suffers.

Escobar claims the court that an Apple employee, at the time of purchase, assured him that his iPhone X was safe and it would be unavailable to hackers so after a personal investigation Roberto Escobar says without too much confirmed foundation that it was FaceTime who compromised your security.

The most curious thing is that it is not the first time that the name of Roberto Escobar and that of Apple are mentioned together in possible lawsuits, and it is that in fact It is not the first time that the brother of the drug trafficker threatens to denounce the apple giant for billions, speaking in the past of lawsuits for 30,000 million dollars because Apple deceived people by selling worthless smartphones.

At that time Escobar affirmed that he was prepared to compete with Apple and Google in this industry, and that his $ 350 folding smartphone made of gold was unbreakable thanks to the special plastic used for its folding screen. Nothing is further from reality, because the Escobar Fold 2 was nothing more than a Galaxy Fold with stickers that camouflaged him but only a little.

It may seem incredible but all this is true, so yes, Pablo Escobar’s brother could take up to 2.3 billion dollars from Apple if his demand prospers, something that we really doubt but who, who knows, could bring us surprises in the future … What do you think? Reality always exceeds the fiction!

