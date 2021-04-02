Pablo Díaz sends Javier Dávila to ‘The blue chair’ after a great duel in ‘El Rosco’ of ‘Pasapalabra’

The confrontations between Pablo Díaz and Javier Dávila in Pasapalabra’s ‘El rosco’ continue to give the viewers of the Antena 3 contest something to talk about, where the knowledge of both makes each daily duel as exciting as the previous one.

This Thursday they tried to win the jackpot with 1,444,000 euros and, although none managed to take it home, they left great moments of wisdom and emotion in their attempt to get hold of the money.

Pablo was the first to start, and with the A he decided to pass the word to Javier. So they were playing until The man from Salamanca asked for a recount after failing in the Y and remaining to solve the E, H and T with 10 seconds ahead and 21 hits.

The violinist, for his part, reached that stage of the contest with 22 hits and 12 seconds time to correctly answer G, L and R, with the advantage that no letter had been missed.

Pablo Díaz and Javier Dávila, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

Javier also missed the E, and it was Pablo’s turn: “I’m going to say something in G because it suits me better,” he said, correcting the answer and passing the turn to his rival, who made a mistake again, this time in H : “We cannot continue playing with you,” said Roberto Leal.

Error that ‘condemned’ ‘The blue chair’ in the following program, providing some reassurance to Pablo in the two missing letters (L and R) knowing that he would continue to participate in the program. In the end the R failed, but the program of the day won.

