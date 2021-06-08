Pablo Díaz messes it up again with his reaction to a failure in ‘Pasapalabra’

Pablo Díaz in ‘Pasapalabra’. (Photo: Antena 3)

Pablo Díaz is on the way to breaking all possible records of Pasapalabra, including the most controversial of a contestant.

The man from Tenerife was once again the protagonist for the bad part of the final part of the donut on Monday, when he reached the letter V. “With the V, it is said the person who by his own decision feeds mainly on plant substances”, Roberto Leal introduced him.

Díaz, in the middle of a comeback of successes, answered “vegan” instead of “vegetarian” and failed.

His mistake did not sit well with him, which he quickly replied with a “why not?” putting the hands to the head and affirming that “vegetarian consumes products of animal origin”.

Leal, faced with the contestant’s tension, had to explain the difference that the RAE makes: “You said vegan, Pablo. Vegan is someone who eats exclusively on vegetables. In this case, we were looking for that person who basically ate vegetables and who could, according to this definition, consume another type of product, and a vegan cannot do this. That is the nuance ”.

In social networks this was the most talked about moment of the program. As happened last week, when Díaz was a negative protagonist when he said “I shit on God” during the rosco, the canary received a lot of criticism.

