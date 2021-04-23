Pablo Díaz is one word away from taking the boat of ‘Pasapalabra’ with 1,528,000 euros

It was not the first time nor will it be the last (it has been twelve times). Pablo Díaz stayed this Thursday one word away from taking the Pasapalabra boat, which amounted to 1,528,000 euros.

The contestant began the rosco with 169 seconds ahead to solve the 25 words that Roberto Leal was going to ask him to take the prize money and, if he failed, hit more words than his rival, Javier Dávila, and send him to the blue chair.

Pablo Díaz, in ‘Pasapalabra’ ATRESMEDIA

In A he already passed word, he got the B right, but he went letter by letter until F and G, which he got them right. Pablo was letting letters pass, hitting a few in the first round, leaving A, C, D, E, H, J, M, P, S, T, V, X, and Y.

With 68 seconds he began the second round of the rosco, where he hit all except the E and S, which he left for the next round, with still 37 seconds ahead to think through the answers.

He got the E right and with 28 seconds to spin the correct S word: “Title of the album published by Natalie Cole in 1996 that includes a cover of the theme Teach me tonight”, asked Leal.

“Do you have the boat ready just in case?” Pablo asked him. to the confident presenter with the answer. “I’m going to say the title of an album, that’s for sure, but I don’t remember if it’s her, I think not,” he said with 7 seconds remaining.

The contestant replied: “Sabotage”, but was wrong, losing his option to take more than a million and a half euros from the jackpot as heThe correct answer was Stardust: “I may have it lying around, but it wouldn’t have occurred to me in a thousand years.” acknowledged.