Pablo Cuevas will challenge Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals in Geneva

The Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas toadvanced this Thursday to the quarterfinal round of the tennis tournament of Geneva, where it will be measured against the Bulgarian Grigor dimitrov.

Pablo Cuevas He entered the third to last round of the tournament, which is played on brick dust, after defeating the Frenchman in two sets Arthur Cazaux. He won in one hour and 32 minutes, 6-2 and 6-4.

After that triumph, Pablo Cuevas will fight for a place in the semifinals with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, fourth seed and executioner of the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in the second round.